HARRISBURG — Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a summary of COVID-19 information for May 2022.
“COVID-19 trends can vary across communities, that is why it is important to use the CDC’s community level tracker website to see the risk of COVID-19 by county and find recommendations to prevent spreading the virus,” Department of Health Acting Secretary and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “We have access to the right tools to fight the spread of COVID-19 like wearing a mask and getting tested. Regardless of what community level, we know getting fully vaccinated and boosted offers the best protection against this virus.”
May updateThe following summary is provided to reflect the trends between May 1 to 31:
A total of 111,011 new COVID-19 cases were reported averaging 3,581 per day in May.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on June 1 was 1,329, two times as high as it was on May 1 at 651 people.
There were 591 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry averaging about 19 deaths per day reported in May.
Following the CDC approval of second doses, there was a large increase in total vaccinations in May – more than doubling April’s total vaccinations. A total of 402,303 COVID-19 vaccines were administered averaging 12,978 doses per day including:
- 72,266 additional doses
- 208,908 second additional doses
- 10,920 pediatric doses