HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 3.
“Pennsylvania, like the rest of the nation, is experiencing a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “This should not cause panic, but it should be a call to immediate action.
“The Wolf administration continues working to increase testing opportunities and ensure that vaccine is readily available to everyone five and older,” she added. “Meanwhile, wash your hands frequently, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces and maintain physical distance to help reduce spreading the virus over the winter months.”
Weekly update
According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Dec. 30, 74.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:
- 269,488 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
- 131,793 booster doses administered in the past week.
- 12,270 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
- 3.8% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week, largely attributed to the New Year holiday.
Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends from Monday, Dec. 27–Sunday, Jan. 2:
- The daily average number of cases was 18,344.
- The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 3 was 22.6 percent higher than on Dec. 27. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 16% and 11%, respectively.
- Approximately 28% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.
- 32% of all ventilators statewide are in use.