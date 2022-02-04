DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.