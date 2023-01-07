PITTSBURGH — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced the appointment of Dr. Derek Coughenour, PT, DPT, MPM, CLD, VHA-CM, as the new medical center director of the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Altoona.
The Altoona medical center has outpatient clinics in DuBois, Huntingdon, Indiana, Johnstown and State College.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Coughenour to his new role,” said Timothy W. Liezert, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) director. “I am confident that he will provide honorable and consistent leadership for our dedicated team in Altoona.”
Dr. Coughenour served as the associate director at the James E. Van Zandt VAMC. He recently completed a detail as the interim deputy director at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia. Dr. Coughenour has over 18 years of health care management and leadership experience in the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Dr. Coughenour earned a doctorate in physical therapy from University of Pittsburgh, a master’s in public management from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from the Pennsylvania State University.
The James E. Van Zandt VAMC’s previous director, Ms. Sigrid Andrew, retired in July.
More than 1,000 employees serve nearly 30,000 veterans every year at the medical center in Altoona and five outpatient clinics.