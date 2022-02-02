HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 31.
“We are glad to see case numbers trending downward and healthcare workers on the frontlines are starting to get the support they need and deserve,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We have the tools to ensure those trends continue and can demonstrate support for healthcare workers by encouraging more people to get vaccinated and everyone to get their booster dose.”
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 31, 75.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:
- 164,247 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
- 73,426 booster doses administered in the past week.
- 18,498 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days Monday, Jan. 24 –Sunday, Jan. 30:
- The daily average number of cases was 11,405.
- The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 31 was 23.8 percent lower than on Jan. 24. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18.9% and 14.4%, respectively.
- Approximately 22.1% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.
- 30.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.