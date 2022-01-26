HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 24.

The Wolf Administration this week unveiled the first component of its multi-layered initiative to support Pennsylvania’s healthcare staffing shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first state-directed healthcare strike team is now deployed and more are on the way.

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 24, 75.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

  • 382,064 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
  • 272,327 booster doses administered in the past week.
  • 22,076 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
  • 38.5% increase in vaccines administered from previous week.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days Monday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 23:

  • The daily average number of cases was 15,294.
  • The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 24 was 12.8 percent lower than on Jan. 17. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 16.1% and 14.2%, respectively.
  • Approximately 27.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.
  • 31.3% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

