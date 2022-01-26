HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 24.
The Wolf Administration this week unveiled the first component of its multi-layered initiative to support Pennsylvania’s healthcare staffing shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first state-directed healthcare strike team is now deployed and more are on the way.
Weekly update
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 24, 75.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:
- 382,064 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
- 272,327 booster doses administered in the past week.
- 22,076 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
- 38.5% increase in vaccines administered from previous week.
Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days Monday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 23:
- The daily average number of cases was 15,294.
- The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 24 was 12.8 percent lower than on Jan. 17. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 16.1% and 14.2%, respectively.
- Approximately 27.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.
- 31.3% of all ventilators statewide are in use.