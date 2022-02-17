HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Feb. 14.
“The latest post-vaccination, often called breakthrough, data continues to prove the science that getting up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations is effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.
According to the DOH, in Pennsylvania, from January 2021 through Feb. 11, 2022: 71 percent of reported COVID-19 cases, 83 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 80 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths were in unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, individuals.
“The post-vaccination percentages we are seeing here are on par with those in other states,” she said, noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that national COVID-19 hospitalization data for December show that unvaccinated adults ages 50-64 were 45-times more likely to be hospitalized; people 65 and over were 51-times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Pennsylvania and national data show that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated,” Klinepeter said. “I encourage everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.”
Weekly update
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 14, 76.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:
- 109,327 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
- 40,041 booster doses administered in the past week.
- 18,008 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 10.9% compared to the previous week.
Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the seven days Monday, Feb. 7 –Sunday, Feb. 13:
- The daily average number of cases was 3,695.
- The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 14 was 25.6 percent lower than on Feb. 7. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 21% and 19%, respectively.
- Approximately 12.7% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.
- 26.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.