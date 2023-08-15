HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) on Monday announced the first round of conditional awards for federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding.
Fifty-four projects in 35 counties were selected to expand access to, and the reliability of, electric vehicle charging within Pennsylvania. The $33.8 million federal investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over five years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Two projects include:
Jefferson County
- Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: $577,330 for a charging station at the Love’s Travel Stop in Brookville (I-80, Exit 81)
Clearfield County
- Blink Network LLC: $529,988 for a charging station at the Kwik Fill in Kylertown (I-80, Exit 133)
“Our team worked diligently to meet federal NEVI requirements while also spreading opportunities among various companies and communities,” Carroll said. “Because of Governor Shapiro’s leadership and record of delivering for Pennsylvanians, we are among the first states distributing these funds that will provide travelers with options and confidence while also benefitting our environment. These new investments will create good paying jobs and allow Pennsylvanian residents, businesses, and visitors to travel across the Commonwealth faster, cleaner, and more reliably.”
The conditional awards include various recipients – including seven headquartered in Pennsylvania – and site locations across the state. Four federally compliant charging ports will be funded at each charging location with 216 total funded charging ports.
“Thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we can strengthen and expand our electric vehicle charging infrastructure,” Casey said. “This funding will allow us to deploy electric vehicle charging stations across our Commonwealth, from cities to suburbs to rural areas, promoting energy security, creating jobs, and reducing our carbon footprint.”
Moving forward, a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) public involvement process will begin for each project. Projects can begin after those processes are successfully completed and agreements with each recipient are executed. Some projects may begin as early as late 2023.