Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 4.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.72/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 21.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 81.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $3.25/g while the most expensive is $4.39/g, a difference of $1.14/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g. The national average is up 20.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
CLEARFIELD — $3.69/g at Keystone, Park Avenue
DUBOIS — $3.56/g at Kwik Fill, S. Brady Street
KYLERTOWN — $3.75/g at Kwik Fill, Rolling Stone Road
PHILIPSBURG — $3.75/g at Sheetz, N. Front Street
WOODLAND — $3.66/g at Gio’s, Woodland Bigler Highway
“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran’s crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand.
“The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”