Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.42/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 73.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.40/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.95/g on Monday while the most expensive was $5.39/g, a difference of $1.44/g.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.32/g Monday. The national average is up 83.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.47/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- CLEARFIELD — $4.43/g at Sapp Bros., Clearfield Shawville Highway
- COALPORT — $4.45/g at Nittany Minit Mart, Main Street
- DUBOIS — $4.39/g at Norm’s Complete Service, S. Brady Street
- KYLERTOWN — $4.39/g at Kwik Fill, Rolling Stone Road
- PHILIPSBURG — $4.45/g at Exxon, Port Matilda Highway
“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.
“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely.
“For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”