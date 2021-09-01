DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. High near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.