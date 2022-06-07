Du Bois, PA (15801)

Today

Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.