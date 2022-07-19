Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 34.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.42/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.54 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.99/g while the most expensive was $5.79/g, a difference of $1.80/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.35/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- CLEARFIELD — $4.60/g at Keystone, Park Avenue
- COALPORT — $4.59/g at Rydbom’s Service Station, Main Street
- DUBOIS — $4.47/g at Pilot, Rich Highway
- PHILIPSBURG — $4.65/g at Sheetz, N. Front Street
- WOODLAND — $4.69/g at Gio’s, Woodland Bigler Highway
“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week.
“Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”