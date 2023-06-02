HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded over $1 million in Environmental Education Grants to 73 projects that will engage youth and adults in improving water quality and climate change resiliency in their communities. Fifty-five projects will serve environmental justice communities.
Locally, the Jefferson County Conservation District was awarded $4,795 to hold a three-day outdoor camp for women and girls to increase knowledge about the environment, climate change and sustainability.
Schools and colleges, environmental and community organizations, and county conservation districts received funding for a broad range of educational hands-on programs for students, training and community projects for adults, and teacher training workshops.
“The Shapiro administration is committed to delivering practical solutions to the environmental and safety issues our communities face from climate change and water pollution,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin. “Pennsylvania’s environmental educators help provide these solutions. Through impactful work in the field, classroom, and neighborhood, they engage Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds in projects that can have immediate local impacts and spark lasting environmental stewardship.”
The DEP Environmental Education Grant program prioritizes projects that engage youth or adults who live, work or attend school in environmental justice areas. Funding focuses primarily on educating participants to develop and carry out practical solutions that help communities become more climate change resilient or reduce pollution to improve local water quality.
The newly funded projects range from a farm-to-school food program in Erie to a Philadelphia faith organization’s program to train residents in cool roof coating application and solar panel installation, and many more.
The Environmental Education Grants Program was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1993, which mandates setting aside 5 percent of the pollution fines and penalties DEP collects annually for environmental education in Pennsylvania. DEP has awarded $13.3 million in Environmental Education Grant funding to support 2,199 projects to date.