HARRISBURG — An eight-bill package of legislation designed to help municipalities maintain local waterways has been passed by the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. Included in the package is House Bill 2408, legislation authored by state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-Clearfield/Elk, which passed predominately on a party-line vote.
“All eight bills were voted that way, with one side basically believing local governments can handle these problems and the other siding with bureaucrats in state government agencies,” said Armanini, who is a member of the committee. “I trust our elected officials to handle these circumstances effectively and in a timely manner.”
Armanini’s House Bill 2408 would do away with the requirement that permits must be obtained to preserve culverts.
“The eight bills in the package would empower municipalities in our districts with the ability to use their local knowledge and address flood-prone areas without having to wait on an answer from Harrisburg,” Armanini added. “Stream clearing and maintenance will be taken care of faster and just as efficiently when performed by the people who see and hear about the problems first and know how to solve them.”
The committee also unanimously passed Armanini’s legislation to address storage tank cleanup.
“The Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act of 1989, which protects surface waterways and soil from releases of regulated substances from underground tanks, was going to expire at the end of June,” Armanini said. “House Bill 1780 would extend the sunset date through the year 2027 and keep this responsible piece of legislation in place.”