HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced this week that over 20 driver licensing and motor vehicle forms are now available for electronic submission to provide faster and more efficient customer service to our residents.
“Anything we can do to make our services more convenient for our customers is a win,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “PennDOT is committed to modernizing our operations, shorter wait times and giving customers new ways to complete services from the comfort of their homes –without having to visit a driver license center.”
Over 20 commonly-used driver licensing and motor vehicle forms that require a signature can now be completed, signed, and submitted online, including the self-certification form for commercial driving, the statement of non-operation of vehicles form, several medical forms, and more. Allowing customers to submit these forms electronically will allow PennDOT staff to start processing them more quickly, cutting down on customer wait times.
Forms that are available for electronic submission will be listed on the Forms, Publication and Maps website page with a “DS” suffix in their document number. When these forms are selected, instructions for secure submission will be provided. Printable/downloadable versions of these forms will continue to be available. PennDOT will continue to add more forms for electronic submission as they become available.
Many common services, like vehicle and driver’s license renewal, address changes, and much more, are available online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, as well as including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals. Online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week that include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services. The use of online services continues to grow as customers experience the ease of use and savings in time online transactions offer at no additional cost.
Customers who received their first Pennsylvania driver’s license, learner’s permit or photo ID card after September 2003 may be able to pre-verify for REAL ID online. For more information on REAL ID issuance and pre-verification, visit PennDOT’s REAL ID website.
Additionally, customers who have a Person with Disabilities Parking Placard have the option to renew, receive a replacement or update their address on their permanent Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard online. Customers with Temporary Person with Disabilities Parking Placards will also be able to update their address and request replacement identification credentials through this online service. To renew a placard online or to obtain additional information on services provided, including how to obtain a placard, visit the Person with Disabilities Information page on the Driver and Vehicle Services website. Placard holders will continue to receive a renewal form by mail approximately 60 days prior to their expiration.