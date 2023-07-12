INDIANA, PA — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that Indiana County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a collaborative program launched by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and law enforcement to divert individuals in need to treatment services.
Indiana County becomes the 25th county to join LETI as Henry continues efforts to expand the program. Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties participate in the program.
PA LETI is a law enforcement-led treatment initiative that enables Pennsylvanians in Indiana County seeking treatment for substance use disorder to contact probation and parole services, the sheriff’s department, other county officials, and community stakeholders, who will then contact Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
“I applaud Indiana County’s attention to this crisis and the need to divert individuals from criminal charges and prison when treatment services are in the best interests of the person and community,” Henry said. “By connecting individuals to the treatment they need, LETI saves lives, makes our communities stronger, and helps to minimize the stigma associated with substance use disorder. I commend the work that District Attorney (Robert) Manzi and our law enforcement partners across Indiana County are doing to help build stronger, healthier communities.”
Henry said partnering with Indiana County law enforcement agencies and others under PA LETI will:
- Open their doors to those suffering from substance use disorder.
- Help identify individuals seeking treatment services.
- Assist with ensuring that people have transportation to treatment services.
- Maintain relationships with local drug and alcohol administration to understand availability, and collect data to study outcomes.
In Indiana County, individuals can walk into the police barracks, probation office, sheriff’s department, or the local drug and alcohol authority and ask to be connected to substance abuse treatment. This program also empowers law enforcement to offer treatment to people suffering from addiction and will help stop the revolving door that exists for individuals who do not receive treatment.
The LETI program will continue the work that Indiana County has been doing to address the substance abuse in their community.
“The LETI program will build upon the successful programs already in use in Indiana County, including our county drug court, veterans’ court and pre-trial treatment diversion program. By broadening the ability to connect people to treatment at the earliest of stages, this program will save lives, reduce crime and improve the lives of individuals with substance abuse issues and their families,” said District Attorney Robert Manzi, Jr. “Great success is the growth of invested partnerships. I want to thank Attorney General Michelle Henry, Agent Janene Holter, Ph.D., and the entire Attorney General’s Office for investing your time, energy and resources in the citizens of Indiana County. I want to also thank our local team, including our county court officials, local and state police departments, Sheriff’s department, county commissioners, probation department, and our drug and alcohol commission for all of your efforts and investments in the people of Indiana County.”
Since beginning in 2020, LETI has received nearly 700 referrals from concerned individuals throughout the Commonwealth.