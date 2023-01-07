HARRISBURG — Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39) has reappointed Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) to lead the Senate Transportation Committee for the 2023-24 Legislative Session.
Langerholc’s 35th District now includes all of Clearfield County following redistricting.
“I am honored to be reappointed as chairman of the committee responsible for overseeing the Commonwealth’s transportation system, which is one of the largest networks in the nation,” Langerholc said. “I look forward to continuing the important work of reining-in spending, right-sizing operations, ensuring our region receives ample funds and fighting for cost-saving reforms to ensure Pennsylvanians benefit from a modern, efficient transportation system.”
“Sen. Wayne Langerholc has an exceptional track record of success as the Senate Transportation Chair,” said Ward. “Chairman Langerholc’s work on multimodal transportation as well as his laser focused fight against PennDOT’s unilateral bridge tolling decision, are just two examples of his principled leadership in serving Pennsylvanians.”
As chairman of the Transportation Committee, Langerholc led the bipartisan compromise to stop PennDOT’s bridge tolling initiative with his Senate Bill 382 signed into law as Act 84 of 2022, which protected small businesses and communities. The proposal included tolling Interstate 80 bridges in Jefferson and Clarion counties.
He has sought out new initiatives to attract and grow businesses throughout the commonwealth. He successfully advocated for additional investments in the budget for PennDOT’s design and construction programs as well as the establishment of Airport Land Development Zones. Langerholc has been the leader in bringing the emerging technology of Automated Vehicles and e-scooters to the forefront with Act 24 of 2021 and Act 130 of 2022, respectively.
“I was sent to Harrisburg to fight for Pennsylvania’s hard-working families who have seen historic inflationary prices in food, housing, transportation, etc.,” Langerholc said. “The newly sworn-in Legislature and first new Governor in eight years must work together to implement common-sense reforms and re-prioritize public safety, economic development, and overall quality of life.”