MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded a record online prize worth $1,616,808.72 on the online game PA Big Winner Spectacular to a player from Centre County. This was the largest online prize ever won in U.S. history.
PA Big Winner Spectacular is a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features include a chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games and a chance to activate the big keystone jackpot bonus game.
PA Lottery online games are played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. Online players can also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or by using the lottery’s official app.