Du Bois, PA (15801)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.