HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reminds drivers that a toll increase approved last year will take effect across the highway system on Jan. 8 at 12:01 a.m. The commission approved a 5% increase for E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers on Aug. 2, 2022. E-ZPass drivers will continue to get the lowest rates, saving nearly 60% versus Toll By Plate. To check toll rates for travel on the PA Turnpike, visit https://www.paturnpike.com/toll-calculator.
The PA Turnpike also reminds drivers that Act 112 — a measure signed into law on Nov. 3, 2022 — is now in effect. It enables the PA Turnpike to work with PA Department of Transportation to suspend motor-vehicle registrations of owners with four or more overdue Toll By Plate invoices or $250 or more in unpaid tolls or outstanding toll invoices. Before Act 112, registration suspensions required a higher threshold of six past-due toll invoices or $500 or more in unpaid tolls.
“This law strengthens our efforts to hold violators accountable for failure to pay,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “By far, most travelers do the right thing and pay their fair share. If you’re someone who believes there are no consequences for toll theft, we want you to know that you’re mistaken.”
If convicted, penalties for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration could include:
- a mandatory, three-month driver’s license suspension;
- fines of up to $500 plus court costs;
- auto-insurance policy cancellations and higher premiums; and
- a record of the violation on the owner’s driver history.
“Vehicle owners who think they may be at risk of having their vehicle registration suspended should take immediate action to avoid these costly consequences,” Compton said. “Contact us today to make good on any unpaid tolls before you can no longer legally operate your vehicle.”
Prior to initiating a registration suspension, the PA Turnpike mails multiple notices. Invoices that are unresolved after 60 days are sent to a collection agency with fees added.
2023 Toll Rates
As a result of the upcoming increase, the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate customers.
The 5% toll increase is needed to meet the PA Turnpike’s funding and capital-improvement obligations. While the Turnpike regularly outpaces national roadway standards for safety, quality and rideability, the Commission does not receive tax appropriations to operate and maintain its roadway.
For the past 15 years, under Act 44 of 2007, the PA Turnpike has been legislatively mandated to transfer more than $7.9 billion to PennDOT for highway and transit needs. While the funding obligation decreased from $450 million to $50 million per year in 2022, the PA Turnpike will be paying down the debt to finance the Act 44 mandate for years to come. The Commission’s funding plan calls for toll increases of 5% through 2025 based on current projections. Ultimately, the goal is to hold annual increases to 3% beginning in 2028.