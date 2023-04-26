HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection released a new interactive mapping tool that shows final sample results from soil and water testing conducted by DEP in the wake of the East Palestine train derailment on Feb. 3. Pennsylvanians can use this tool to review sampling results in the vicinity of the derailment.
“Results so far indicate that the chemicals from the derailment have not been detected in either soil or water, and we will continue to sample to ensure that there is not any contamination spreading from the derailment site,” said Rich Negrin, Acting Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection. “This map is an excellent tool to show the scope of the sampling that we have done and to be able to reassure people that their water and their soil are safe. We are thrilled that the results so far do not show signs of contamination in Pennsylvania from this derailment, but we are going to remain vigilant and continue our monitoring to ensure that any contamination from the derailment site does not spread.”
The map shows key details from the derailment including the derailment location and the 2-mile radius that had been evacuated. Final sample results from soil, surface water, private drinking water wells, and public water system wells are available.
Samples were tested for chemicals of concern identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Unified Command. Additional chemicals will be tested in future rounds of sampling. The map also includes a time-lapse feature to show where and when samples were collected. Additional sample locations and dates will be added to the map as they are available.
The DEP interactive map can be found at https://gis.dep.pa.gov/OhioDerailmentTesting