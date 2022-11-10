AccuWeather forecasters continued to scrutinize Nicole’s projected path as it is expected to move up the Eastern Seaboard, and meteorologists shifted the zone for heaviest rainfall farther to the west across the interior Northeast.
On Wednesday, Nicole was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it was approaching the eastern coast of Florida, with landfall occurring near Vero Beach, on North Hutchinson Island, at 3 a.m. Thursday. Nicole is expected to impact the southeastern U.S. through Thursday night.
Starting on Thursday night, widespread tropical rainfall is expected to expand northward, reaching cities like Baltimore and Pittsburgh by sunrise on Friday morning. Widespread rainfall of 2-4 inches is likely from western Virginia through the eastern Ohio Valley, the Appalachians and into northern New England before rain comes to an end on Friday night. Pockets of more than 4 inches of rain are possible in eastern Ohio and in the mountainous terrain of Virginia.
"The updated forecast and anticipated westward shift in the influx of tropical moisture from Nicole could mean more widespread flooding concerns,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.
Below-normal rainfall since the beginning of October has left soil conditions dry across portions of West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania and New York. Cities like Youngstown, Ohio, and Pittsburgh have recorded only about 2 inches of rain since Oct. 1, which is about 50% of normal for that timeframe.
The abnormally dry ground is less likely to absorb rainwater from such intense tropical downpours. A couple of inches of rain in just 6 hours' time could be enough to cause flooding.
"The most likely zone for rapid flooding of small streams will be over the Appalachians as much of the storm's intense rainfall can occur in six to 12 hours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
As the end of the fall foliage season has arrived, the ground could be littered with more leaves. The fallen leaves could clog storm drains, leading to some localized flooding issues in urban areas.