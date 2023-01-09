HARRISBURG – At the opening ceremony for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Saturday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by youth agriculture leaders and state and federal elected officials for a celebration of progress for the industry that feeds and fuels the commonwealth.
“This year’s Farm Show and its theme—Rooted in Progress—perfectly capture the spirit of our industry and the work of the Wolf Administration over the past eight years to innovate and grow, while also staying true to our roots and the values that have sustained us for generations,” said Redding. “While the food and activities draw the crowds, this show is about more than food and fun. It’s an opportunity to come together and showcase the vital role that agriculture plays in our state and our nation.”
At the ceremony, Redding was joined by PA State Grange Outstanding Young Patron Glenn Wilkins; PA 4-H State Council President Alice Polcrack; PA FFA State Vice President Benjamin Torrey, who shared what the Pennsylvania Farm Show and agriculture mean to them as youth agriculturalists.
Natalie and Faith Musser from Lancaster County, winners of the 2023 PA Farm Show “Oh Say, Can You Sing?” contest sang the national anthem.
At this year’s PA Farm Show, families are encouraged to explore these activities:
- Kids can become a Farm Show AgExplorer by visiting different stations. This unique program teaches visitors of all ages about Pennsylvania agriculture through fun, interactive and hands-on learning. If you can’t participate in person, check it out online.
- Visit the new PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab in the GIANT Expo Hall for fun things for kids to see and learn.
- Head over to Destination Dairy in Northeast Exhibit Hall to the Moo U interactive, STEM learning area with hands-on activities for kids with all ages.
- Check out goat snuggling each day in the New Holland Arena.
- Participate in Meet the Breeds to find out which dog is best for your family.
- Take a selfie with the sunflowers in the GIANT Expo Hall.
- Older kids and teenagers can participate in Judge Alongs for cookies, potatoes, floral arrangements, and more to learn about judging processes.
- Check out the vendors in the New Holland Arena, where there will be face painting and shopping.
- After all the fun, grab a new orange cream milkshake and more delicious PA foods at the Food Court.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, nearly 6,000 animals, and 275 commercial exhibitors. The show runs through Jan. 14. Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from Interstates 81 and 83.
To stay up-to-date on PA Farm Show news, visit farmshow.pa.gov or follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.