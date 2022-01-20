HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Farm Show’s 31st butter sculpture, “Harvesting More, Together,” celebrated the positive contributions the Commonwealth’s agriculture industry, including dairy, has on feeding communities. The deconstruction and recycling of the 1,000 pounds of butter showcases how dairy farmers make a positive impact on the planet.
American Dairy Association North East, in conjunction with Reinford Farms and the Friendship Community 4-H Club of Dauphin County, dismantled the 1,000-pound sculpture at the PA Farm Show Complex. Staff members from Reinford Farms then took the 1,000 pounds of inedible butter to the Mifflintown dairy farm to be recycled.
Among the 1,200 acres of land and 800 cows at Reinford Farms is a methane digester, which looks something like a huge, covered pool. The butter, along with thousands of pounds of food waste from nearby retailers, is broken down in the digester to create renewable energy.
In the course of one year, Reinford Farms diverts about 15,000 tons of food waste from landfills turning it into a resource while also reducing the amount of greenhouse gases that get into the atmosphere. “It’s the perfect example of a sustainable and cyclical operation,” says Brett Reinford. “Our digester provides an ideal solution for our farm and retailers to turn waste into energy.”