HARRISBURG – This week the state Senate passed two measures to help Pennsylvania farmers make home deliveries and meet other transportation needs.
“The passage of these two bills are common sense solutions to helping Pennsylvania’s farmers to cut through the bureaucratic red tape and do their jobs daily,” said Sen. Cris Dush (R-25). “These bills will allow farmers to save time and money, which are both vital to farmers.”
Senate Bill 736 would enable a farmer to register a farm vehicle for the delivery of milk and other agricultural products to both businesses and homes. Under current law, a farmer is required to purchase, register and maintain a separate commercial vehicle for home deliveries while also maintaining a farm vehicle to deliver products to businesses.
Senate Bill 725 would allow farmers to use a Class A, B or C driver’s license when operating farm vehicles with a combined weight of more than 26,000 pounds on roadways.
Act 170 of 2014 clarified that farmers did not need a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) when operating farm trucks, or farm trucks hauling trailers, with a combined weight of more than 26,000 pounds. However, it was unclear as to whether a farmer could use a Class B, Class C or Class A driver’s license when operating those vehicles. A Class A driver’s license is a graduated license above the common Class C license and requires an additional road test and fee.
The bills will be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.