HARRISBURG — The PA Turnpike Commission projects more than 5.8 million motorists will be traveling the turnpike over the upcoming Independence Day holiday through next week. This is almost 100,000 more than last year’s traffic tally of 5.7 million during the same 10-day holiday period.
“Summer travel is kicking into high gear and more than 5.8 million customers will be traveling the PA Turnpike from Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 10,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Traffic volumes are expected to be the heaviest this Friday, so do plan ahead and maintain your focus and patience on the roadway.”
“The summer and early fall are typically dangerous times of year on the nation’s roads, with Independence Day being among the most dangerous due to heavy traffic and distracted and impaired driving,” said Sergeant Zachary Ryland of PA State Police’s Troop T. “Obeying the posted speed limits, allowing sufficient distance between other vehicles, and a general respect for other motorists will ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.”
The turnpike will have patrols and safety teams throughout the system to assure travelers get to their destinations safely. That means responding to travelers in need of assistance as well as increased vigilance regarding illegal or unsafe behaviors on the roadway.
To help accommodate heavier holiday traffic, the turnpike will suspend maintenance and construction work and have all available lanes open in each direction beginning 5 a.m. on Friday, July 1 through 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.