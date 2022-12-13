HARRISBURG — Dec. 15 marks the open enrollment period deadline for 2023 health coverage beginning New Year’s Day through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official online health insurance marketplace.
Pennie keeps insurance costs down, and open enrollment is the prime opportunity for Pennsylvanians to receive savings on quality health plans. Pennie is the only source for financial savings to lower monthly premiums or out-of-pocket costs. Nine out of 10 customers qualify for savings, which averages over $530 a month.
Pennsylvanians can visit pennie.com to apply, compare plans, access affordable monthly premiums, and enroll in high-quality health coverage from top insurance companies. Pennie provides easy-to-use online tools for those looking to review savings and plan options.
Assisters, brokers, and customer service representatives are all certified by Pennie to provide answers and guidance for Pennsylvanians. Local help can be in-person, over the phone, or virtual and in one’s preferred language. All can be found on the connect page at pennie.com.
Pennie’s open enrollment period runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, 2023, with Dec. 15 marking the deadline for coverage beginning New Year’s Day. For those enrolling between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, coverage will begin Feb. 1, 2023.
Pennie customer service is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be reached at 1-844-844-8040. Pennie customer service will be available by phone until 10 p.m. on Dec. 15.