HARRISBURG – Numerous recipients of Reducing Underage and Dangerous Drinking grants from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will commemorate April as National Alcohol Awareness Month.
Last July, the PLCB awarded almost $3.4 million to 97 schools, community organizations, municipalities, law enforcement organizations, nonprofit organizations, for-profit organizations, and institutions of higher education through the 2022-24 Alcohol Education Grant Program.
Grant-funded activities in April include the following:
- Penn State DuBois is partnering with the Clearfield/Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission for an alcohol alternative game night.
- Juniata County Commissioners are partnering with a local Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) club on Parents Who Host Lose the Most, and Project Sticker Shock campaigns. Parents Who Host Lose the Most is a program that reminds parents that it is unsafe, unhealthy, unacceptable and illegal to provide alcohol for underage youth, while Project Sticker Shock involves placing stickers with warning messages about providing alcohol to anyone under 21 or using fake IDs on alcoholic beverages.
- North Central Highway Safety Network is partnering with the Catch You Later Foundation to provide an underage drinking and drunk driving program to Muhlenberg High School in Berks County.
- The “RefRAMe Campaign Ram Cab Trivia” program will engage West Chester University students by providing them with rides around campus – to class, lunch, etc. – during which they answer a series of alcohol education trivia questions during the ride. Peer educators conduct interactive learning, such as what a standard drink size is, how to have fun without alcohol, campus policies regarding alcohol and more.
- Locust Township (Columbia County) Police Department officers will engage youth on opening day of trout season, providing handouts of PLCB-supplied educational materials to those fishing.
- Penn-Trafford Area School District in Westmoreland County will host interactive stations with activity mats and fatal vision goggles. A road course will be designed so students can ride a large tricycle wearing special goggles that mimic alcohol impairment.
- The Prevention Network in Beaver County will post messages on social media regarding the Pennsylvania Youth Survey, which collects data about youth alcohol consumption and usage.
- Albright College will use DUI impairment goggles for a pedal cart demonstration and an impaired walking demonstration.
“These are just a few examples of how our grantees are using PLCB funding to promote National Alcohol Awareness Month,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “We are pleased to see these groups getting involved and helping reduce underage and dangerous drinking patterns.”
The PLCB works to educate the public about the dangers of underage and dangerous drinking through a variety of other avenues, including an award-winning prevention campaign – Know When. Know How. – targeted to parents of preteens; the creation and distribution of a wide range of educational materials; Responsible Alcohol Management Program training and resources for licensees; technical assistance for organizations working to address the issues related to irresponsible consumption; and a free annual conference for alcohol education specialists and law enforcement professionals.
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $19.5 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services.