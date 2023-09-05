HARRISBURG – Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 50 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 167th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.
“These women and men completed one of the nation’s most comprehensive and intense basic training courses and are now prepared to join the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Colonel Paris. “The 167th Cadet Class exemplifies the Academy’s commitment to excellence and will undoubtedly contribute to the continued safety and security of Pennsylvania.”
Five cadets received special awards and recognition during a recent ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County.
- Brody M. Moore received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications.
- Brody M. Moore also received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.
- Aaron J. Mylan received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests.
- Thomas L. Walutes III received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training.
- Marten L. Weston received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class.
- Andrew M. Zaborowski received the Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.
The new troopers will report to the following troops Sept. 5:
Troop B
Matthew L. DeChicchis
Anthony M. Fannie
Troop C
Nathan A. Lash
Troop E
Collin E. Askins
Jaden R. Blasco
Jake L. Cuny
Daniel E. Kline Jr.
Jason D. Taylor
Troop F
Charles G. Ball
Emily J. Harsomchuck
Philip V. Kyle
Aaron J. Mylan
Caleb B. Smith
Jacob T. Walker
Troop G
Mason A. Emigh
Troop H
Holly M. Bayliss
Coulton R. Berry
Caileigh G. Bolin
Emily N. Boozel
Ethan M. Everetts
Kyle M. Heller
Jesse T. Lee
Brody M. Moore
Tanner M. Nelson
Cameron S. Norris
Kyle D. Reese
Scott A. Urban
Troop J
Matthew A. Perri
Troop K
Bryan O. Aviles-Ortiz
Michael J. Bartosiewicz
Roy U. Jalloh
Matthew T. Kost
Zachary M. Lesniak
Francesco S. Mazza
Serena A. McConaughey
Andrew J. Moreton
Gregory A. Naugle
Sarah A. Rushmore
Jermaine J. Smith
Andrew M. Zaborowski
Troop L
Brody T. Myers
Caleb M. Oestrike
Isaiah N. Owens
Troop N
Peter P. Gutowski Jr.
Ryan M. Kelly
Tara F. Roden
Thomas L. Walutes, III
Marten L. Weston
Troop P
Justus J. Cole
Wade R. Hursh
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.