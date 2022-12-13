SPRING GROVE — Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson is reminding Pennsylvanians of the important role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map.
“I urge every Pennsylvanian to review the map to help us close the digital divide,” said Carson. “The more accurate we can make the FCC map, the more we ensure we get a fair allocation of federal funding to expand broadband and ensure everyone has the same access to school, work, and public safety.”
During a visit to the Northern York County Regional Police substation in Spring Grove, Carson highlighted the importance that access to high-speed internet plays in public safety and urged Pennsylvanians to consider the difference they could make in their communities by reviewing the FCC map.
The FCC’s broadband access map shows all broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed. The commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate. Pennsylvanians should visit the map to search for their home address to determine whether the information listed by the FCC is accurate.
Listening sessions
The Authority is hosting the following broadband listening sessions:
Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. – Elk County
Hybrid listening session
In-person will be held at North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission, 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway. People can also attend virtually through an online link.
Process to challenge inaccuracies
Challenges to the map can include:
- A location that meets the FCC’s definition of a broadband serviceable location is missing from the map.
- A location’s broadband serviceability is incorrectly identified.
- Information such as the address or unit count for the location is incorrect.
- The location’s placement (its geographic coordinates) is incorrect.
Pennsylvanians should challenge the map to help improve its accuracy by Jan. 13, 2023. There are two ways to submit a challenge: by a single location, or in bulk. The location challenge can be completed by individual consumers utilizing the map itself. Bulk challengers will be required to use the Broadband Data Collection (BDC) platform to submit information to the FCC.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the creation of the Authority in February 2022 to manage at least $100 million in federal aid to coordinate the rollout of broadband across Pennsylvania. The Authority was charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing federal and state monies for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth.