DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.