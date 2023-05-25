HARRISBURG – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced expansion of a program offering visitors free sunscreen at state park beaches and swimming pools throughout Pennsylvania, ahead of National Sunscreen Day on May 27.
“As the weather warms, it is critical people take the necessary steps to protect themselves from potentially harmful ultraviolet rays when spending extended time outdoors,” Dunn said. “ We are again extremely grateful that the state Department of Health and Impact Melanoma continue to support and help expand this important program at our state parks. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to make sunscreen a part of their outdoors routine to ensure a fun and safe summer.”
Experts say daily application of a sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher can aid in prevention of skin cancer. Health officials report one in 40 Pennsylvanians will be diagnosed with melanoma in their lifetime. More than 8,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each day.
Pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers, supplying 30+ SPF BrightGuard sunscreen applications, will be positioned at 46 state parks including:
- Bald Eagle
- Black Moshannon
- Clear Creek
- Parker Dam
DCNR’s sunscreen program began in 2017 when its Bureau of State Parks began supplying free sunscreen at Codorus and Pine Grove Furnace state parks. With the expansion to 13 new state parks this year, the program now has the potential to reach an estimated 2.6 million visitors this season.
A cancer prevention fund from the Department of Health (DOH) covers the costs of the sunscreen. DCNR continues to pursue opportunities to partner with local health organizations and healthcare system providers to cover future costs and to further expand the program.
“This sunscreen program has been invaluable helping park visitors prevent harmful exposure to the sun each year,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “We expect to see millions of visitors this summer season and encourage everyone to take advantage of the free sunscreen while enjoying our beautiful state parks.”