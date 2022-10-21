HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate has approved two measures to expand access to breast cancer screening tests with no out-of-pocket costs for people at high risk, Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) announced Thursday.
Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer in women in the United States after skin cancers, and early detection is the key to saving lives. The Senate approved the following bills:
- Senate Bill 1225 requires MRI insurance coverage, with no out-of-pocket costs, for all individuals with high-risk factors such as a personal history of breast cancer, family history, dense breast tissue, a genetic predisposition or previous radiation therapy.
- Senate Bill 1330 requires insurance coverage of all costs for genetic counseling and genetic testing for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutation if a person is diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer or has a family history of breast or ovarian cancer.
While testing positive for a gene mutation does not mean a person will get cancer, it does mean they have a much higher risk of developing a hereditary cancer.
“These bills build off work we did two years ago and ensures insurance coverage for diagnostic breast imaging and genetic counseling and testing for BRCA gene mutations, all of which will go a long way toward saving lives,” said Dush.
The two bills will be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.