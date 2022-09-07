Sheetz has announced it will celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 11-17) by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49. The current average price of diesel fuel in Pennsylvania is $5.28, according to AAA.
The decreased diesel fuel prices will extend through Sept. 30. The price has been reduced at all 654 Sheetz convenience stores that offer diesel fuel pumps.
“Truck drivers are the backbone of this country,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”
Sheetz will further show its appreciation by offering truck drivers a free meal including their choice of any half “Made-to-Order” sub, bag of fries and any size self-serve coffee or fountain drink. To redeem the offer, truck drivers should enter “TRUCKYEAH” through the Sheetz Mobile App which will be offered starting on Sept. 11 through Sept. 30.