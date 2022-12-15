HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the approval of 24 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 340 jobs across Pennsylvania. The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $26 million for the projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP).
“These investments in Pennsylvania’s rail system create jobs, support efficient freight travel and help keep the business community connected to the global economy,” said Wolf.
The following is a list of approved rail freight projects within the Tri-County area:
Cambria, Clearfield, and Clinton counties:
- RJ Corman Railroad: $3 million to rehabilitate approximately 24 miles of track with tie replacement and track surfacing.
Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and McKean counties:
- Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad: $2.6 million to rehabilitate approximately 20 miles of track with new ties and upgrade radio control switches.
Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.