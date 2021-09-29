Crisp temperatures and colorful leaves signal the start of fall. For deer hunters, those changes also indicate the most anticipated time of the year.
Pennsylvania’s statewide archery deer season opens Saturday, presenting hunting enthusiasts the chance to get outdoors and put their scouting efforts to the test.
The 2021-22 statewide archery season runs from Oct. 2 to Nov. 13, continues on Sunday, Nov. 14, then goes Nov. 15 to 19. It comes back in on Dec. 27 and goes through Jan. 17, 2022.
This is the second year that one Sunday is included as part of the approved archery season, joining one Sunday in bear season (Nov. 21) and one Sunday in firearms deer season (Nov. 28), for a total of three.
Archery hunters who purchase a Pennsylvania hunting license (with the additional archery privilege) may use long, recurve or compound bows, or crossbows. Bows must have a draw weight of at least 35 pounds; crossbows must have a minimum draw weight of 125 pounds, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Hunters may harvest one antlered deer during the 2021-22 hunting license year and one antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
The Game Commission encourages archery hunters to take only broadside or quartering-away shots at deer within their maximum effective shooting range, which differs for each hunter depending on their skill level and type of equipment used.
Hunters may use illuminated nocks for arrows and bolts, as they aid in tracking or locating the arrow or bolt after being launched. However, transmitter-tracking arrows are illegal.
Tree stands and climbing devices that cause damage to trees are unlawful to use or occupy unless the user has written permission from the landowner. It is unlawful to build or occupy tree stands screwed or nailed to trees on state game lands, state forests or state parks, according to the Game Commission.
Portable hunting tree stands and blinds are allowed on state game lands, but hunters must remove them no later than two weeks after the close of the flintlock and late archery deer seasons in the Wildlife Management Unit being hunted.
In all cases, tree stands on state game lands also must be conspicuously marked with a durable identification tag that identifies the stand owner. Those tags must include the hunter’s first and last name and legal home address, the nine-digit CID number that appears on their hunting license, or their unique Sportsman’s Equipment ID number. Hunters can find their number in their HuntFishPA online profile or on their printed license.
Hunters who plan to be afield on private property on the Sundays open to archers must carry with them written permission from the landowner to be there.
By the numbers
The following information is provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission:
- Pennsylvania held its first statewide archery season in 1951; this year’s hunt is the 71st in a row since.
- The state’s first archery season drew a little more than 5,500 participants. In 2020, by comparison, the Game Commission sold a record 373,700 archery licenses, counting those sold to Pennsylvania residents as well as hunters from other states. That was an increase of 9 percent over 2019, when 341,847 licenses were sold, and of nearly 29 percent over 2010’s license sales of 289,414.
- And those buying archery licenses aren’t the only archery deer hunters in the woods. Holders of junior and senior lifetime combination licenses also are permitted to participate in archery season.
- According to Game Commission data, archers accounted for 32 percent of Pennsylvania’s total deer harvest in 2017, 30 percent in 2018 and 37 percent in 2019. They accounted for 37 percent again last year, or 160,480 deer, which included 80,130 bucks.
Venison care
While hunting in October often offers pleasant days afield, the warm weather also presents challenges for successful deer hunters.
One is making sure they wind up with high-quality venison for the table.
Deer harvested when the weather is warm should be field dressed quickly, then taken from the field and cooled down as soon as possible. Refrigerating it is best. While hanging a deer carcass in a shady area might be fine in cooler temperatures, it’s not so good when air temperatures are above 40 degrees.
— Ben Destefan of The Courier Express contributed to this article.