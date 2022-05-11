HARRISBURG — In preparation for Pennsylvania’s primary election on May 17, Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman reminds Pennsylvanians they can find comprehensive voting information at vote.pa.gov.
“The vote.pa.gov site is a one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians looking for information about elections and voting,” Chapman said. “They can verify their voter registration, locate their polling place, learn how to return their mail ballot, and even watch a video of how to cast a ballot on their county’s voting system.
“We encourage all eligible voters to be fully informed about their rights and to vote in the primary election.”
Chapman also noted that 5 p.m. Tuesday was the deadline to apply for a mail ballot for the primary. To date, more than 794,650 registered Pennsylvania voters already have applied for a mail-in ballot and more than 99,125 voters have applied for an absentee ballot.
Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot should return their voted ballot as soon as possible. The deadline for county elections boards to receive voted mail ballots is 8 p.m. May 17. Postmarks do not count.
Voters can also deliver their ballot in person to their county board of elections; check vote.pa.gov to determine if your county has any ballot drop-off locations and to find the hours for your county.
Voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot may vote in person on Election Day if they bring their unvoted mail ballot and envelopes with them to be voided. After they surrender their ballot packet and sign a declaration, they can then vote a regular ballot. Voters who already voted and returned their mail ballot are not eligible to vote in person on Election Day.
Voters who requested a mail ballot and did not receive it or do not have it to surrender may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place. The provisional ballot will be reviewed by their county board of elections after Election Day to determine whether it will be counted.
For voters who wish to vote in person at their polling place on Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17.
Voters appearing at a polling place for the first time will need to show proper identification, which may be either photo or non-photo ID. There is no identification requirement for voters returning to vote at a polling place for the second or subsequent elections.
Voters are entitled to have assistance at the voting booth if they are unable to enter the booth or use the balloting system. The voter can choose who will provide the assistance, except for the voter’s employer, an agent of the employer, an officer or agent of the voter’s union or the precinct’s Judge of Elections.