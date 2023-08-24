HARRISBURG — In honor of National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt recently encouraged eligible Pennsylvanians to sign up to serve as poll workers for the Nov. 7 election.
“Elections in Pennsylvania could not happen without poll workers, and it takes about 45,000 of them to staff more than 9,000 voting locations across the commonwealth,” Schmidt said. “As someone who has worked in elections and at polls for many years, I can say it is among the most rewarding acts of civic engagement you can ever perform.”
Pennsylvania’s poll workers must be a registered voter, which means they must meet voter registration eligibility criteria.
However, Pennsylvania also allows 17-year-old high school students to serve as poll workers if they obtain permission from their school principal and their parent or guardian.
Benefits of becoming a poll worker include:
- being paid for trainings and for Election Day work,
- learning about elections in Pennsylvania,
- gaining valuable work experience,
- helping your community, and
- making new friends
“Poll workers are strong safeguards for our elections,” Schmidt said. “The tens of thousands of voters who serve in these roles are everyday Pennsylvanians – your friends, your family, and your neighbors.
“I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian to consider being a poll worker and helping ensure our elections remain free, fair, safe, and secure.”
Students interested in being poll workers should complete and submit an interest form, and adults interested in becoming a poll worker should also complete and submit an interest form.
The U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is also called Help America Vote Day and uses #HelpAmericaVote on social media.
In Pennsylvania, more than 1,100 voters signed up to be poll workers through the Department of State’s website in the week following the August 2022 initiative.