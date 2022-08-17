HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to serve as poll workers for the Nov. 8 election.
“It takes thousands of poll workers staffing the more than 9,000 voting locations to make safe and secure elections happen in the commonwealth,” Chapman said. “Poll workers are your friends, family members and neighbors, and they come from all walks of life to make democracy a reality.”
Help America Vote Day is the creation of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, an independent, bipartisan commission charged with “developing guidance to meet the Help America Vote Act requirements, adopting voluntary voting system guidelines, and serving as a national clearinghouse of information on election administration.”
This year, the EAC designated Aug. 16 as Help America Vote Day, a day of action to assist poll worker recruitment efforts nationwide.
To recognize Help America Vote Day, the Department of State is featuring Pennsylvania poll workers who help facilitate elections across the commonwealth so registered voters can cast their ballot and make their voice heard.
Benefits of becoming a poll worker include:
- Being paid for trainings and for Election Day work
- Learning about elections in Pennsylvania
- Gaining valuable work experience
- Helping your community
- Making new friends
If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, fill out the Department of State’s Poll Worker Interest Form. After you submit the form, your county’s election office will contact you.