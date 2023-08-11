HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and Department of Health (DOH) Thursday hosted a Walk with a Doc event, culminating at the steps of Pennsylvania’s Capitol, as part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails.
The half-hour walk around downtown Harrisburg is part of a larger campaign across Pennsylvania to encourage communities and health professionals to get active together. The statewide initiative is running throughout the year and will be highlighted in September, which is PA Trails Month.
“We are grateful to all of our partners who are helping us to advance wellness in nature and through the Walk with a Doc initiative,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Connecting the community to health professionals through these walks is a major step towards long-term wellness. We look forward to seeing the continued impact these walks have across the Commonwealth.”
The Walk with a Doc effort is a collaboration between DCNR and DOH. The initiative provides residents the opportunity to take an active role in their health while exploring their local outdoor recreational areas with the medical professionals who care for them.
“Physical activity in all forms, from household activities to sports, helps to maintain health and wellness,” Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said. “Taking even brief breaks throughout the day to stand up and move can improve short and long-term health. Walking is one of the easiest and most accessible ways to move our bodies to promote our wellness. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to take advantage of the outdoors and find somewhere near their home or office each day to take a walk.”
Communities and health organizations are encouraged to get active and host their own Walk with a Doc event through DCNR. Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation. During the event, participants will enjoy a light walk with physicians and other local healthcare professionals who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the walk.
People interested in hosting a Walk with a Doc event in their community can visit dcnr.pa.gov/Recreation/WalkWithDoc. As new Walk with a Doc events are scheduled around the Commonwealth they’ll be added to the DCNR calendar of events.