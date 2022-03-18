DuBOIS — A tractor-trailer stocked full of prime meats and high-end seafood ready to sell will be parked at Tractor Supply on Beaver Drive through Saturday.
Steak and Seafood Direct, a Virginia-based meat and seafood wholesale business, offers beef, wild caught seafood, antibiotic free chicken and pork bundles, according to its Facebook page.
Steak and Seafood Direct’s grand re-opening for 2022 was Wednesday.
Manager Jeremy Anderson said this is their fourth time visiting DuBois, a community that always receives and supports the business very well.
“We love coming to DuBois,” he said. “You guys are so good to us.”
Sporting a “Make America Grill Again” shirt, Anderson said Steak and Seafood Direct’s mission is to offer these high-quality products at wholesale prices.
Area businesses seem to enjoy when Steak and Seafood Direct visits as well, said Anderson, giving an example of a DuBois bar/restaurant that bought them food during their visit this week.
Steak and Seafood Direct travels throughout Pennsylvania, Virginia and Kentucky.
A customer favorite, besides the products, is when they offer prizes and giveaways for people, said Anderson, which seems to get them very excited.
There is also contactless drive-thru service available, bulk deals and first responder and military discounts.
The current special is 20 ribeyes for $39.99, Anderson said.
Visit Steak and Seafood Direct on Facebook.