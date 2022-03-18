Steak and Seafood Direct truck
Buy Now

Jeremy Anderson sports the logo on his shirt next to the Steak and Seafood Direct truck, which is parked at Tractor Supply in DuBois.

 Brianne Fleming

DuBOIS — A tractor-trailer stocked full of prime meats and high-end seafood ready to sell will be parked at Tractor Supply on Beaver Drive through Saturday.

Steak and Seafood Direct, a Virginia-based meat and seafood wholesale business, offers beef, wild caught seafood, antibiotic free chicken and pork bundles, according to its Facebook page.

Steak and Seafood Direct’s grand re-opening for 2022 was Wednesday.

Manager Jeremy Anderson said this is their fourth time visiting DuBois, a community that always receives and supports the business very well.

“We love coming to DuBois,” he said. “You guys are so good to us.”

Sporting a “Make America Grill Again” shirt, Anderson said Steak and Seafood Direct’s mission is to offer these high-quality products at wholesale prices.

Recommended Video

Area businesses seem to enjoy when Steak and Seafood Direct visits as well, said Anderson, giving an example of a DuBois bar/restaurant that bought them food during their visit this week.

Steak and Seafood Direct travels throughout Pennsylvania, Virginia and Kentucky.

A customer favorite, besides the products, is when they offer prizes and giveaways for people, said Anderson, which seems to get them very excited.

There is also contactless drive-thru service available, bulk deals and first responder and military discounts.

The current special is 20 ribeyes for $39.99, Anderson said.

Visit Steak and Seafood Direct on Facebook.

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos