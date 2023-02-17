ST. MARYS — People impacted by addiction are continuing to send “ripples” through the local community and beyond by bravely sharing their true, heartfelt stories in books like “Ripples: Stories of Addiction: Recovery is Possible.”
Released in January 2023, the second “Ripples” book is composed of stories told by mothers, family members, recovering addicts and professionals in the substance-abuse world.
A book signing event for “Ripples: Stories of Addiction: Recovery is Possible,” will be held at the Village Peddler restaurant on Erie Avenue in St. Marys on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be books available, as well as some of the authors.
The first book, “Ripples: Effects of Addiction,” put together by author Patricia Greene of Kersey, was released in June 2021.
Greene lost her son, Daniel “Danny” Titchner to a drug overdose in 2014. Ever since, she has been working to unite others who have experienced this pain, spread awareness about addiction and bring light to an often “hushed” topic.
“Ripples: Effects of Addiction,” did just that after its release, with around 4,000 copies sold.
There were two stories in the first “Ripples” book about recovery, Greene noted, sparking an idea in her mind at the time for a second book.
“I always thought doing a book about recovery would be a good way to understand where the addict has been, and that they can help everyone else,” she said.
“Ripples: Stories of Addiction” is separated into three parts, with the first being about loss, the second, about one’s journey through addiction and coming out on the other side, and the third, about the professionals who see substance use disorder on a regular basis.
“These stories are the courageous stories of recovery. They have shared a part of the darkest secrets of their life, hoping that it will help someone to seek help or, even more importantly, stop someone before they start,” said Greene.
No family is immune to addiction, she says. It rips through many lives and communities, never leaving them the same.
Greene says she believes anyone with questions about addiction can find the answer in these stories.
“These stories are meant to help educate, help others to heal, to let others know they are not alone,” she said.
The book’s cover features a photo of Annie Lehman, one of the authors who tells her own story.
From the authors
The writing process has been very therapeutic for the authors in this book, Greene said.
“The authors are excited to make a difference,” she said. “Their stories are intended to help other people.”
Dylan from the chapter “Mission Impossible” told Greene he wanted to share his own story in hopes of changing people’s perspective on the impact of drugs in communities.
“I felt that a story from a true addict with experience and knowledge could help change the direction of how our communities address and fight the ongoing issue of substance use disorder,” he said.
Dylan shared how addiction impacted him personally, as well as what he has done to “change himself.”
“The time is now or never to share my story. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death in people from 18 to 45 years of age.”
Author Corrine from the “Nathaniel Poirier” chapter talks about the heartbreaking loss of her son. It was hard to revisit all of the turmoil, something she used to once try and hide due to embarrassment.
“I realized that there were many people in the same situation, I felt the need to share in hopes that somehow, someone would feel less isolated. I hope to take away that embarrassment, that stigma.”
Brandi said she wants readers to know that people can come out on the other side of addiction and “be okay,” and that anyone experiencing emotional or anxiety issues gets the help they need.
Opening the dialogue
Before his passing, Greene’s son asked her to use his story to help others, in the event that addiction would take his life.
“I did just that,” she said. “But now, I don’t just do it for Danny. I do it for everyone who has lost a loved one. I do it for all of the kids who are thinking about starting. I am doing it for the ones who think they have it under control –every mother, father, sister, brother, child that has to learn what it is like to go on without their loved one.
“Losing a loved one to an overdose is a life sentence for us.”
Prevention is a top priority when it comes to dealing with and overcoming this epidemic, said Greene. It’s crucial “to open the dialogue” for people to talk about substance use disorder.
Greene has also sent copies of the book to rehabilitation centers and the Elk County Jail.
“Ripples: Stories of Addiction: Recovery is Possible” is available on Amazon, as well as at other Elk County locations like Clyde’s Meat Market, Kneading Hands, Metamorphic Healing, Cliffe’s Prescription Center, Quail Hill Soap Co. and The Creative Cup in Ridgway.