ST. MARYS — Those interested in sponsoring and showing support for City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation’s programs in 2023 still have time to do so.
The deadline to participate in the 2023 sponsorship initiative is Jan. 31. As of the beginning of January, Director Dani Schneider reported there were 11 sponsors.
The most popular programs to sponsor typically involve youth, she said.
“Inner Park Day is the most popular program to sponsor at the current time. Day camps and youth sports are also really popular,” she said.
Schneider said the total of all programs, events and activities for 2023 is expected to cost around $75,000. This does not include the two large projects currently underway, that they know may not be fully sponsored this year.
“The Playland reconstruction project at Memorial Park and the basketball court reconstruction project at Benzinger Park are the two largest projects within the book,” she said. “If we do not get everything sponsored, we will do what we can and work with what we have. The last thing we want to do is cut any program or event.”
Sponsorships are essential, Schenider said, as they not only allow the parks to increase programming, but help support further maintenance of the parks as well.
“Besides programming, maintenance is the highest priority. Without any funds to go towards upkeep and maintenance, the parks end up suffering,” she said.
In addition, because of sponsorships and an increase in programs, Schneider said they have been able to “dramatically increase” participation.
“Just in 2022, we served well over 15,000 people, whether they were involved in a program, event, swimming lesson or simply visit the pool,” she said.
For the second year in a row, COSM Parks and Recreation will be hosting its “Kickoff to Summer Bash,” as well as a field trip to the Pittsburgh Zoo and Delgrosso’s Amusement Park, possibly a “mermaid meet and greet” at the St. Marys Community Pool, a variety of tournaments, collaborations and partnerships with Gallery 29, the City of St. Marys Police Department, 4H Penn State Extension and more.
“Sponsorships are important because in turn, they too, help the community and economy flourish. By sponsoring a program or event at the park/pool, you are setting the community up for success,” Schneider said.
These types of initiatives are also more likely to draw people to the St. Marys/Elk County area.
“People who think about moving here may be more inclined to do so because of the programs and events offered. Parks and Recreation, along with schools, are two of the top 10 reasons people tend to move,” she continued. “With a successful Parks and Recreation Department, the opportunity to meet people both for yourself and your children increase.
“Sure, we are a small city, but I really feel that we offer a lot of charm and personal connection that you may not get elsewhere.”
The sponsorship guide can be viewed at: https://www.canva.com/design/DAFFj-G8Y10/7QuEA2BJsgaZyfbuggHL3A/edit?utm_content=DAFFj-G8Y10&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=sharebutton.
For more information, call 814-781-1718, ext. 732, or email rec@stmaryspa.gov.