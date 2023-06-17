DuBOIS — After 37 years of serving the community, Stoltz Family Dealerships has handed over its keys to Delaney Automotive Group –another family-owned and operated company with similar values.
Delaney Automotive Group has locations in Indiana, Greensburg and State College. The business originated in Indiana in 1971, opening its doors as Delaney Chevrolet with just five employees, and continued to expand from there, according to the Delaney Auto website.
DuBois seemed like the perfect next location for several reasons, one of them being Delaney family ties to the area for the past 50-plus years. The family of owner Jack Delaney’s father was originally from the Reynoldsville and DuBois area.
The Stoltz venue of dealerships on Beaver Drive seemed like an appealing opportunity for several reasons, said Delaney, noting that they have grown to know and develop a relationship with the Stoltz family over the past several months, prior to the official closing and changeover date on June 1.
“We just really felt it was a good fit,” Delaney said. “Our business models are very similar. They were a very longtime family business with a lot of the same values.”
Also appealing was the local market, he said, noting the setup at Stoltz Family Dealerships is very similar to Delaney Group setups in Indiana and Greensburg, selling and servicing Toyota, Hyundai, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Chrysler vehicles.
The new company will also be retaining Stoltz’ employees, who Delaney said are “a wonderful group.”
While working through this process with owners Todd and Steve Stoltz, Delaney said it was important to both sides that Stoltz employees would be retained and continue their careers there. There are also several Stoltz family members who will remain working with the Delaney Group, including Steve, while Todd has chosen to retire.
“We are a family business as well; we take a great deal of pride in that,” Delaney said. “It’s important that we uphold and maintain the legacy they built over (the past) 37 years, in a way that would make their family proud.”
The automotive business post-pandemic has been a new experience for everyone, Delaney noted, with shipping and part shortages and impacted inventory levels.
Still, he said, there will be additional inventory moving into the DuBois location throughout the summer, and he anticipates things in the industry will gradually normalize as time goes on.
Delaney Group plans to carry on all of the community values Stoltz was known for throughout the years, including reliable and upstanding customer service, as well as giving back to the local community.
In 2021, Stoltz Family Dealerships received the Community Cup Award during the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Bash, given to a business, civic group or nonprofit organization that has shown “positive and effective performance” in community service.
“We are very happy to have this opportunity,” said Delaney. “We’re excited about where the business is going.”
Visit Delaney Toyota of DuBois on Facebook, www.delaneytoyota.com and www.delaneyauto.com for more information.