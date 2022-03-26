ST. MARYS — It’s difficult to put into words everything that Straub Brewery, the third oldest family-owned brewery in the country, is known for. But as a signature of St. Marys, the company has been committed to its customers, employees, community and authenticity for 150 years.
Straub Brewery President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Brock said the people who have supported the gravity-fed brewery over the years are the reason for its success. Straub has always been dedicated to staying relevant, creating good, quality beer by hand.
The Visitor Center and Tap Room, located on Brusselles Street just below the brewery, opened in summer 2019, offering inside and outside dining, locally-sourced food, and soon, a grassy area and stage for outdoor events.
Often a destination or stop along the way for Pennsylvania Wilds goers, Brock said they felt a tap room was a necessary addition. Locals take pride in the brewery, too, as it helps bring people into the area.
The brick house, originally built by Straub brothers Anthony and Joseph, extends into what is now the garage/bar area, and is home to the brewery’s gift shop. It has come a long way, featuring Straub Brewery clothing items, “throwback” and 150th anniversary memorabilia and locally-crafted items, as well as a television screen for virtual tours of the brewery, and a historical wall of the brewery’s history and photos of the brewing process.
Celebrating 150 years is an incredible milestone, said Vice President of Sales and Marketing representative Cathy Lenze. It started with a beer dinner kickoff in January 2022, and will continue each month with certain features. There will also be a music festival with five bands on the outdoor stage June 25, and Oktoberfest during the kickoff to Munich days, a German tradition.
The free brewery tours begin with a beer from the “eternal tap,” and take tourists on a journey throughout the six-level building, detailing the history along the way. Straub Brewery Founder Peter Straub, born in Germany, traveled throughout Switzerland, Germany and France as a teenager, perfecting his brewing skills and coming to America when he was 19. Eventually, he ended up in Pennsylvania, settling in St. Marys in 1872. From the top of the tower, people on the tour can see the town of St. Marys in its glory.
Having been around for this long, Straub beer often brings people a feeling of nostalgia, Brock said, taking them back to certain times they may have shared with family members, on special occasions, etc.
“Straub has been with people throughout their lives,” said Brock. “Our beer was part of their memories. We have tried to create not just a product, but an atmosphere – and we’re just happy to be a part of all of it.”
“People make those connections, and they love sharing those stories with us,” Lenze noted.
Everything goes back to family and heritage, some of Straub’s core values, said Brock. It’s also always been important to give back to the community that has so well supported them throughout the years.
“We live in this town, and this town supports us,” he said. “We’re proud to be a part of a community that gives back.”
Even the wood in the modernized, industrial tap room – built by local contractors –is from the Straub Bear Run property in St. Marys, Brock noted.
Straub partners with organizations and charities for local fundraisers, such as one being held on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day April 30 in partnership with the Elk County Humane Society, and another for the fire department in May. A “Family Fun Night” event on April 7 will feature author John Schlimm and his new children’s book, as well as local Girl Scouts selling cookies, said Lenze.
It’s important to have an understanding of what the community is about, what its needs are, and give people an avenue to promote things they are doing, said Lenze and Brock.
Straub is also dedicated to recognizing and appreciating its employees. Starting with Employee Appreciation Day in March, they began spotlighting employees on the Facebook page throughout the month, including ones who have worked there for decades. This effort has received positive community feedback, said Lenze.
“I’m proud of the team we have,” said Brock.
Aside from the tap room addition, one of their biggest achievements, said Brock, is the time and money dedicated to the quality, depth and varieties of the beer, noting that four of their brewers have degrees.
Straub put out 50 different styles of beer in the last six years alone, added Lenze.
They have also grown and developed with the times, said Brock, adjusting to different markets and bringing new things to the table. There are many upgrades going on at the brewery, including a new refrigeration system.
Straub continues to expand now as much as ever, including releasing three sangrias this year, as well as a new light beer “BRITE.” In a huge move, they are also partnering with Pittsburgh Winery in the Strip District to open a joint tap room this summer. This was the perfect opportunity, location and longtime partner to take this leap with, said Lenze and Brock.
They have also acquired a “mobile tap room,” which will be much more convenient to take to events throughout the year, bringing more visibility to the brand in different areas.
For more information, visit www.straubbeer.com and the Straub Brewery Visitor Center and Tap Room on Facebook.