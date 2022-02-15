ST. MARYS — Straub Brewery in St. Marys is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
The festivities began with a ticketed beer dinner held at the Brewery’s Tap Room, which consisted of five courses of traditional German fare paired with five traditional German beers. The evening also showcased some lively entertainment with Brewmaster/VP/GM, Vince Assetta, and Retail Manager AJ Alexander, who provided beer knowledge and highlighted the rich history of the brewery to guests. A proclamation was read by the City of St. Marys Mayor Lyle Garner and music provided by Co. Townes, a Straub-sponsored band.
“This event is just the beginning of a full packed fun year for the 150th milestone”, said Cathy Lenze, vice president of sales, marketing and public relations. “Throughout 2022, the brewery will be hosting numerous events and gatherings to commemorate the legacy of Peter and Sabina Straub and the extraordinary achievements of the American Legacy Brewery.”
Current President/CEO William Brock states, “Since 1872, when my great great-grandfather, Peter Straub, began brewing for Francis Sorg, the Straub family has continually operated Straub Brewery at its original location in St. Marys, Pennsylvania. Straub’s endurance is the result of its ability to remain relevant while continuing to preserve and safeguard those intrinsic qualities that makes the brewery so unique. Straub’s longevity is no accident, and its resilience is founded in an unyielding respect and commitment to a traditional hand-crafted brewing process and a devout regard for heritage.”
When Peter Straub gave his children this small, thriving brewery, he was also offering them the opportunity of a legacy, which generation after generation has strived to live up to and maintain. This longevity was also due to the people who made Straub what it is today –those men and women, both family and non-family, who applied their craft, skills and professionalism to the benefit of Straub.