ST. MARYS — To kick-off its 151st year as a Pennsylvania Wilds landmark business, Straub Brewery launched its 19-stop 2023 Straub Brew Crew Happy Hour Bar Tour last week at The Weedville Hotel.
This January to May, the weekly Thursday night pub crawl benefits the St. Marys Rotary Charitable Association while spotlighting some of Elk County’s historic, popular, and even brand-new bars.
Every Thursday until May 25 from 5-7 p.m., Straub Brewery and Crescent Beer will be hosting the tour at participating bars and restaurants throughout Elk County, including these locations still to come: First Chance Inn, The Hideout, Jordan’s Bar & Grill, Dino’s Place, Wildwoods Bar & Grill, Gunner’s, Medix Hotel, The Pour House, The Summit, Last Chance Inn, The Corner Saloon, The Dam Inn, Benezette Hotel, Wilderness Trail, Casali’s Bar & Grill, The Green Lite, The Ram and Bavarian Hills.
There will be Straub Beer features and specialty foods, and fun raffles at each location.
Each week, guests can donate $5 which will enter them to win great prizes, including official Straub Brew Crew Happy Hour Bar Tour T-shirts and a $50 gift certificate, compliments of that week’s participating location. At the end of the Happy Hour Bar Tour in May, one grand prize winner will be drawn for “Straub Beer for a Year” from Straub Brewery.
Additionally, guests can purchase the official concert-style Straub Brew Crew Happy Hour Bar Tour T-shirt for $20 at all events and at the Straub Brewery Gift Shop located at the Straub Visitor Center and Tap Room in St. Marys. All proceeds from both the raffle tickets and tees will be donated to the St. Marys Rotary Charitable Association.
“We are so excited to bring back our Happy Hour Bar Tour in this new and expanded way,” said Cathy Lenze, Straub Brewery’s vice president of sales, marketing and public relations. “This is our way to connect with folks who are looking for a fun time, while showing support and appreciation for our local bars and restaurants, and celebrating the awesome work being done in our area by the incredible women and men of the St. Marys Rotary Club.”
For more information, including the full 2023 Straub Brew Crew Happy Hour Bar Tour schedule, visit www.straubbeer.com or follow @straubbeer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.