ST. MARYS — Straub Brewery has brought back its Happy Hour Bar Tour, a 16-week initiative benefiting the St. Marys Rotary Club that officially kicked off Thursday at Weedville Hotel.
Cathy Lenze, vice president of sales, marketing and public relations for Straub Brewery, said this is a combination of the year-long “Pub Crawl” event that was held in 2011, and the Happy Hour Bar Tours that were showcased in 2015 and 2016.
There are 19 bars/restaurants in Elk County that are participating this year.
“The goal is to get guests out to visit these great establishments we have right here in our backyard and try their great food and featured meals, along with a Straub Beer, of course,” said Lenze.
Held on a Thursday each week through May 4, participating locations include Weedville Hotel, First Chance Inn, The Hideout, Jordan’s Bar and Grill, Dino’s Place, Wildwood’s Bar and Grill, Gunner’s, Medix Hotel, The Pour House, The Summit, Last Chance Inn, The Corner Saloon, The Ram, Benezette Hotel, Wilderness Trail Restaurant and Balloon and Casali’s Bar and Grill.
Straub decided to host the initiative in the winter/spring time in an effort to support local partners, she said.
“This is typically a slow time of year for most of us, and it’s our local friends and families who keep us thriving, so wanted to offer them something different to do on a Thursday night,” Lenze said.
The SMRC is a great beneficiary for this initiative, as its volunteers and projects have much to offer to the community, and members work diligently to help make the community a better place.
“This group of leaders volunteer their time each and every week to raise funds for our community, then donates to numerous nonprofit organizations in our area, so we felt this was a ‘win, win’ for all,” she said.
To learn more about the SMRC, visit https://www.facebook.com/StMarysPARotary and www.stmarysparotary.org.
More information on the Straub Brew Crew Happy Hour Bar Tour can be found at www.straubbeer.com or by visiting Straub’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.