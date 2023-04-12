DuBOIS — Beginning Tuesday, April 11, the contractor will be returning to complete the East Park Avenue and Maple Avenue project, according to the City of DuBois.

This work will include driveway restoration, yard restoration, manhole adjustments, curb placement (North Church Street) and the completion of all paving. Please be alert for new traffic patterns.

Lane closures in this area should be expected throughout the next three weeks. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes of travel to avoid the construction zone.

